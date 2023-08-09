The graveyard silence is because people are waiting for the outcome of the PEPT- Akeregha

Igho Akeregha, member, Nigerian Guild of Editors, said that the Graveyard silence We’re experiencing in Nigeria today is because people are waiting for the outcome of presidential election petition tribunal.

Igho Akeregha said this in an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program when he was asked to react to El Zakzaky’s warning to the President yesterday that he should not allow France to use him against Niger Republic.

Igho Akeregha said the conversation of going to want or not going to war with Niger is extremely diversionary. He said the national assembly has spoken resoundingly that war is not the path to go. He said his opinion is that nobody is Pushing Tinubu to war with Niger, but he’s just interested in this diversionary approach.

Akeregha said we have nothing to gain from going to war with Niger because, they are our brothers and that, the Nigerien have taken their destiny in their hands. He said even Nigerians themselves are suffering and it should be the concern, asking if is it because Nigerians have not risen?. He said,

“The graveyard silence we are experiencing in Nigeria today, people are waiting for the outcome of the presidential election petition tribunal. They want to see what the outcome will be. So, nobody should… I don’t even want to debate about Niger again.

Watch video here(1:15:03)

