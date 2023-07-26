NEWS

The Govt Institution That Is Functioning Is The SSG, Permanent Secretaries & President-APC Chieftain

Member of the publicity committee of the defunct APC PCC, and Former member of the Cross River state house of Assembly, Cletus Obun has stated that the absence of ministers and some other key appointments is what is making it look like the present administration isn’t working

Obun, while speaking on Arise TV, praised the administration of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a great impact in the country since he assumed office

He said right now, only three govt institutions are functioning and they can only do little. He said once the ministers are appointed, things will get back to normal

In the video, he said that;

“This president is not sleeping, between now and Friday, the list of ministers will come. Only the permanent secretaries are operating, The only functional governmental institution is the secretary to the government of the Federation and the president and permanent secretaries who can do very little

