The Govs Can Sue FG Because Of Money, They Couldn’t Sue FG Because Of Wastage Of Human Lives- Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, the former Senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District has thrown a dirty jab at the Nigerian governors who sued the federal government and Central Bank of Nigeria over the February 10 deadline for currency swap.

Some governors under the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress decided to fight for the Nigerian masses who are going through the hardship inflicted by the CBN policy by filing a lawsuit against the apex bank and the federal government at the Federal High court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory.

They were said to have begged the court to compel the CBN to extend the February 10 deadline for the new naira note to exist as a legal tender.

However, they were disappointed on Tuesday following the high court ruling that stopped the Central Bank from extending the deadline.

Reacting to the governors’ decision on Tuesday, Senator Shehu Sani berated the governors who seem to have majored on what should be a minor thing and should not have been their major priority.

He revealed how they did not drag the federal government to court over the negligence of the federal government to the incessant killings and kidnappings that have become a major problem in the country but chose to take the federal government to court because of money.

Taking to his verified twitter handle, he wrote: “The Governors can sue Federal Government because of money, but couldn’t sue them because of wastage of human lives”

