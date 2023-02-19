The Governors Who Sued Buhari For Scarcity Of Naira Notes Are Selfish – Johnson Suleman

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has revealed why the governors who sued the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for scarcity of naira notes are selfish.

In a video on his verified Facebook page, the man of God said that he will vote for a presidential candidate of his choice because of the masses and not because of the gain he will get from him. He said that he rarely stays in Nigeria. This implies that if people vote for the wrong person, it will not really affect him. Suleman said, “Don’t mind those governors who sued the Buhari for the scarcity of naira. They sued him because they are selfish. They did it for themselves, not for their compassion on the masses.” In the past, when the president disobeyed the court, they didn’t complain because it didn’t affect them. He further said, “Don’t plan your political life around those who are not grateful because they will retire you from politics.”

