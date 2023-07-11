The governor of River State lacks decision-making skills, and we are not going to see changes- Mr. Tonye Cole

During a one-on-one interview on television news channels, the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate of River State, Mr. Tonye Cole, says that the governor of River State, Siminalayi Fubara, lacks decision-making skills, and we are not going to see any changes.

He further stated that the first 100 days in office will tell a lot about the direction of your government, and the way I am seeing the present governor of River State going, I don’t think he is going to do well in his stay in office.

According to him,we can basically Tell where Siminalayi Fubara has taken the state for the past 100 days that he has been in office, and I can say that we are not going to see any changes at all from the past administrations. What I enjoyed about politics is that there are things that happened during the day of the election, and I love it very well, he said.

Video credit: YouTube

Udohidongesit (

)