The governor of Kano, caught pocketing dollars, is also fighting against Naira swap-Prof Odinkalu

The governor of Kano, caught pocketing dollars, is also fighting against Naira swap-Prof Odinkalu

In a news that was published by the Channels Television News Online yesterday evening, it was reported that Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, who happens to be a Lawyer and Human Rights Activist, while he was talking from London, has faulted the consolidated suit by 10 States governors against the Federal Government of Nigeria, over the naira swap deadline.

While the Professor was talking, he claimed that the said governors do not have the love of Nigerians at heart and that was the reason why they are against the Naira swap development and that, they so much wish to use money to buy votes from poor voters and they are now angry because, their plans might not work.

Further talking, the Professor attacked the Governor of Kano State, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, for joining the suit against the Federal Government, as he claimed that the Governor was not supposed to be among those fighting against the FG because, he was once caught collecting bribe.

He said, “You and I know that this matter is about cash to buy elections. The governor of Kano, caught pocketing dollars, is also fighting against Naira swap. The fact of the matter is that these politicians who are jumping up about this do not have the public interest in view.

