‘The Governor Of Cross River Nominated Himself But Tinubu Did Not Pick Him’ – Daniel Bwala

The Former Spokesperson for Atiku/Okowa Campaign, Daniel Bwala has alleged that President Bola Tinubu had snubbed the Governor of Cross River, Ben Ayade in his ministerial nominees. He said in an interview with Arise Tv that this passes across a strong message that the President could make independent decisions. He however stated that Asiwaju must ensure that forces the Youth and Women into power in preparation for the next generation.

He said, ”I will hold President Bola Tinubu accountable if he does not seize the opportunity that God has presented to him. I will give you a contrasting example to explain to you why Bola Tinubu has every privilege and opportunity to force Youth and Women into power.

The Governor of Cross Rivers nominated himself but Tinubu did not pick him. And there were two ministers taken from the state. And this obviously suggests that there might be a minister for that state and a minister representing the zone. So if Bola Tinubu could do that, it means he has the capacity to choose whoever he wants from everywhere that he chooses to rely on.”

[Start From 12:11]



