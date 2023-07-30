‘The Governor Of Cross River Nominated Himself But Tinubu Did Not Pick Him’ – Daniel Bwala

Former Atiku/Okowa campaign spokesman Daniel Bwala said that Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade was overlooked for a cabinet position by President Bola Tinubu. He told Arise TV that this sends a clear message that the President has the authority to act unilaterally. He did, however, insist that Asiwaju take measures to usher young people and women into leadership roles in advance of the next generation.

If President Bola Tinubu fails to embrace the opportunity God has given him, I will hold him accountable, he warned. I’ll use a counterexample to illustrate why Bola Tinubu is in a position of power to install young people and women into positions of influence.

Cross Rivers’ governor put his own name up, but Tinubu did not choose him. And the state has lost two ministers. This raises the possibility that the state and the region each have a minister. If Bola Tinubu was capable of doing that, then he is free to pick his allies from any corner of the globe.

(Beginning at 12:11)

Adigunlisky (

)