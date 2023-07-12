The Government of Tinubu is trying to Calm and appease the Christian population in the country—Sani

Shehu Sani, a Nigerian senator, author, playwright, and human rights activist, has made a statement on his official Twitter handle about how the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is trying in his administration to calm the Christians that are in the country.

The statement released by the President of the Civil Rights Congress of Nigeria wrote, “The Government of Tinubu is trying to Calm and appease the Christian population in the country while the retired Kaduna Emperor is still stocking the embers of religious bitterness, hatred, and strife with his inflammatory utterances”.

“He wants the country to be run with malice and vindictiveness against a certain section and against a certain faith, as he once did during his divisive and tragic tenure in Kaduna”.

The politician concluded by saying that “It’s left for the President to allow him to trigger a crisis, tear up, or incinerate the country. Nigeria is still a fragile country; we must be careful”.

Dear esteemed readers, please like, share, and comment on your views below.

Sportwriter1 (

)