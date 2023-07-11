NEWS

The government of Nigeria will come up with a new law in accessing the internet-Ayodele Tells

The founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a recent video on his Tiktok page, shared a message with the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “The Fact that The Fuel subsidy was removed suddenly, this is how long the Nigerians will suffer the pain. Both the rich and poor will suffer for it. Speaking further he said ” Since the fuel subsidy has been removed, the poor will remain poor and they will continue to disturb the rich people. This is just the truth about it.

While he continues in his prophecies he said “The government of Nigeria will come up with a new law in accessibility to the internet. This law will bring about regulating cyberspace in Nigeria. But it will cause a lot of uproar from the Nigerians to the government.

