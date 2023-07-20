NEWS

The Government Of Nigeria Does Not Treat The People Of Nigeria As Human Being – Dele Farotimi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 348 1 minute read

Dele Farotimi is a lawyer and a political analyst. According to Dele Farotimi, he shared his own opinion regarding the All Progressives Congress (APC) government and he’s alledgedly not satisfied with their governance. Dele Farotimi went further to say that the APC government does not care about Nigerians and it’s alledgedly triggering lots of controversial comments online. ﻿

According to Arise , Dele Farotimi alledgedly accused the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) party of neglecting ordinary Nigerians in their subsidy palliative approach. He went further to say that nothing in our country actually makes sense anymore and the government of Nigeria does not treat the people of Nigeria as human beings.

Click here and watch from [0:32]

According to Arise , Dele Farotimi reacted over the government ideology in budgeting over 70 billion for less than 500 people. Dele Farotimi also talked about the fuel hike and he’s not satisfied with the new pump price. He also said that the government has become the enemy of the people.

Conclusively, kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

Source: Arise

Kellyblog (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 348 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Pastor Kumuyi gave one reason why King Nebuchadnezzar was the worst of sinners.

31 seconds ago

Palliatives: What will become of other Nigerians that are not in the cycle of the beneficiaries? Shehu Sani

9 mins ago

Types Of Meat and Fish Older Adults Should Limit/Avoid As They Age To Prevent Health Complications

20 mins ago

The Man Who Wanted To Rule Nigeria Was Seized By Courage To Throw More People Into Poverty -Farotimi

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button