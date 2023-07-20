The Government Of Nigeria Does Not Treat The People Of Nigeria As Human Being – Dele Farotimi

Dele Farotimi is a lawyer and a political analyst. According to Dele Farotimi, he shared his own opinion regarding the All Progressives Congress (APC) government and he’s alledgedly not satisfied with their governance. Dele Farotimi went further to say that the APC government does not care about Nigerians and it’s alledgedly triggering lots of controversial comments online. ﻿

According to Arise , Dele Farotimi alledgedly accused the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) party of neglecting ordinary Nigerians in their subsidy palliative approach. He went further to say that nothing in our country actually makes sense anymore and the government of Nigeria does not treat the people of Nigeria as human beings.

Click here and watch from [0:32]

According to Arise , Dele Farotimi reacted over the government ideology in budgeting over 70 billion for less than 500 people. Dele Farotimi also talked about the fuel hike and he’s not satisfied with the new pump price. He also said that the government has become the enemy of the people.

Source: Arise

