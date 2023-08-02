The Government of Bola Tinubu Is Out To Correct Nigeria And Upholding The Rule Of Law – Akpabio

According to Daily Post Nigeria, Godswill Akpabio, has asserted that President Tinubu administration is committed to upholding the law. He made this known on Wednesday, During Lateef Fagbemi ministerial screening in the Senate Floor. He asserted that the administration of bola Ahmed Tinubu is not up to two month not like the previous government, He praises the current administration that is a correct regime, Akpabio said Tinubu Government is here to correct Nigeria and in accordance with the rule of law.

During his screening, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe had asked Fagbemi, “What will your option be if the government you serve desecrates the Constitution and does not obey court orders?”

Responding, Akapbio faulted Abaribe for asking such a question, stressing that Tinubu’s government vowed to uphold the law.

According to Akapbio: “I have a problem with the question; are you saying a government that has given so much to the rule of law would desecrate the Constitution? A government that swears to uphold the Constitution?

“This is preemptive; this government is not even up to two months old; you should be talking about the previous government, not this one. This government is a corrective regime. This government of Bola Tinubu is out to correct Nigeria and believes in the rule of law.”

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

