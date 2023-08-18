‘The Government Is Now Forced To Say They Are No Longer Going To Increase Fuel Prices’ – Femi Falana

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana has alleged that the Federal Government has been forced to say they are no longer going to increase fuel prices. He said in an interview with Channels Tv news that the reality hitting the government in the face is that loans from the IMF will further impoverish the Nation.

He said, ”A Magistrate is forced to take a public transport and a passenger will say Oh Magistrate, I have paid your money, don’t worry to pay the conductor. And you are going to appear before the magistrate. The magistrate is living in a house, a rented apartment, and rents are increased because of the reverberating effect of the increase in the pump price of petrol.

But you see the government is now being forced to abandon its neo-liberal policies. The government is now forced to say they are no longer going to increase fuel prices. That means the government is now beginning to realize their IMF sponsor program will pauperize the country and increase poverty.”

[Start From 38:15]

TO WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Oxygen (

)