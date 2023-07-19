The Government is making sure Poverty spreads evenly across all regions- Shehu Sani

In a tweet by Senator Shehu Sani, he addresses the issue of poverty in Nigeria and its changing dynamics. According to the senator, poverty was once primarily concentrated in the Northern region of the country. However, he points out that the government’s efforts have resulted in a more widespread distribution of poverty, affecting various sections of the nation.

Senator Sani’s tweet highlights the need for comprehensive and inclusive development policies to uplift all regions of the country. While it may be disheartening to witness poverty affecting different areas, it serves as a reminder that no section of the country should be marginalized.

The tweet by Senator Shehu Sani serves as a call for action to address poverty collectively and ensure that every citizen has equal opportunities to thrive. It emphasizes the importance of cohesive efforts to create a more prosperous and equitable Nigeria.

Photo Credit-Twitter

