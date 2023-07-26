The Government Came With Renewed Hope Mantra, But People On The Streets Are Not Happy- Ahmed Buhari

As Nigerians continue to assess the performance of the Bola Tinubu administration after nearly two months in office, prominent politician, and vice presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ahmed Buhari has accused the new government of not living up to its campaign mantra.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Focus Nigeria’ program on Wednesday, July 26, Buhari, who also contested for the office of the president back in 2019, argued that despite the APC’s promise of bringing ‘Renewed Hope’ to Nigerians, economic policies initiated by so far by the Tinubu administration has left the masses groaning and disgruntled.

He said; “People wanted to see something different, they are yearning for something different, but they are losing hope as well. I know this administration came with the mantra of renewed hope, but if you go to the streets, a lot of people are not happy, and there have been pockets of protests here and there. The masses are saying they are fed up, they can’t take it anymore.

And I think it has to do with the policies that have been meted out on Nigerians within the past couple of weeks. They keep coming on and on, and there is not a single sign of succor.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 1:19).

