The Gov Of The State Obey Sit At Home, It Means The Real Gov Of South East Is Ekpa- Sen Akpabio

The Senate President of the country, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has noted that the Governors of the south east, do obey the sit at home in South East and the civil servants that are working in the Government House also obey the Monday sit at home, noting that this simply means that the real Governor of the south east is Ekpa all the way from Finland.

Senator Godswill Akpabio made this disclosure at the Senate Chamber, while reacting to call made by south east senators, demanding that the federal government should intervene and resolve the problem of sit at home going on in the region on Mondays.

He said: “The Governor of the state himself sit at home on Monday and the civil servants that are working in government house obey the sit at home and government shut down on Mondays. It means that the real Governor of the south east is Ekpa ruling the south east from Finland.”

Reacting to the said issue, the former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu noted that the governors of the south east region need to drive the system, noting that it is not the work of the President to stop the sit at home in the region.

Senator Uzor-Kalu went on and made it known that when they were Governors, that something like this happened, but he sent their then leader back to his home state, Imo State, informing him that he can’t do such thing in Aba and Abia State in general.

Information Source; Arise Television.

Start Watching From: 2:23



