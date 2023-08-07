The Gospel Of Jesus Christ Is Not All About Preaching To Sinners-Pastor Benny Hinn Speaks.

Pastor, Benny Hinn, is a noted evangelist, teacher, and author impacting the world with the life-saving and miracle-working messages of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

While speaking his verified Facebook account and visiting the video he shared, the cleric reportedly stated that “The Gospel Of Jesus Christ Is Not All About Preaching To Sinners. It is also about helping us to walk and live upright with God. This is because, through His Atonement, teachings, hope, peace, and example, He helps us change our lives, face our trials, and move forward with faith as we journey back to Him and His Father.

Speaking further he Quoted from Matthew 16:24 which says “Then Jesus said to his disciples, “Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross and follow me.

Watch The Facebook Video Here.

For the sermon: Fast forward to the short Facebook video clip from the beginning.

Dyoungmon (

)