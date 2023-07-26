“The ‘GOAT’ Continues To Amaze Us” – Mario Kempes Says As Lionel Messi Scores Twice For Inter Miami

Inter Miami exhibited their dominance on the pitch with an emphatic 4-0 triumph over Atlanta United, sending the ecstatic crowd of 21,000 spectators at the DRV PNK Stadium into a frenzy. This resounding victory marks the continuation of the club’s impressive form ever since the acquisition of football legend Lionel Messi, who joined the ranks as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer.

Lionel Messi showcased his football prowess, leaving fans and critics in awe. The maestro notched two brilliant goals for Inter Miami, setting the tone for an exhilarating match. Additionally, his keen vision and expert playmaking skills were on display as he artfully assisted Robert Taylor, who netted the club’s third goal with finesse.

Notably, former Argentine player and football pundit Mario Kempes, took to his verified Twitter handle to express his admiration for Messi’s performance. Kempes hailed Lionel Messi’s astonishing performance, emphasizing his exceptional goal-scoring prowess and masterful assists that guided Inter Miami to a thrilling triumph against Atlanta United. Clearly in awe of Messi’s talent, Kempes affectionately referred to him as the “GOAT,” as the legendary player continues to leave fans amazed with his skills and contributions to the club’s success.

With Messi’s brilliance and the team’s seamless coordination, Inter Miami FC is undoubtedly emerging as a force to be reckoned with in the football world. As they bask in the glory of this remarkable win, the future looks increasingly promising for the Florida-based club.

