The Goalkeeper Almost Took Our Player’s Head Off – Wolves Boss Cries Out As PGMOL Admit Clear Error

Wolverhampton Wanderers have ever right to feel outraged after they were denied a glorious opportunity to win a point against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Somehow, the visitors who were by far the better team were losing to Man United and late in the game, they came close to getting equalising after the VAR reviewed Onana’s reckless challenge on Sasa Kalajdzic for a possible penalty and advised referee Simon Hooper to play on.

The home team held on for a vital opening weekend win but they can only count themselves lucky to have gotten all three points.

Speaking after the game, Wolves boss, Gary O’Neil said on first glance he felt the Manchester United goalkeeper almost took his centre forward’s head off. He also claimed that Jon Moss, the Select Group 1 manager at the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) spoke to him and admitted Wolves should’ve had a penalty and that it was a clear and obvious error from the VAR.

After the kind of performance Wolves had, it is quite unfair the incompetence of the officials turned out to be the deciding factor of the game. Also, being the first weekend of the season it is too early for this useless apology. Referees and the VAR can’t make a simple and obvious call. An apology won’t earn Wolves one point they were denied one today.

