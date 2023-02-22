The G5 Govs Wore Uniform Attire For 7 Months, But Couldn’t Agree On A Uniform Candidate – Shehu Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter to react to the inability of the PDP G5 governors to agree on a uniform candidate despite wearing uniform attire for seven months.

Ahead of the 2023 elections in the country, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani recently posted on his microblogging, Twitter, saying the PDP G5 governors which include Nyesom Wike, Samuel Ortom, Seyi Makinde, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi have been wearing uniform attire for seven months in London, Madrid, and Paris and yet they could not agree on a uniform candidate.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“The G5 Governors wore uniform attire for Seven Months in London, Madrid, and Paris but couldn’t agree on a Uniform candidate.”

Recall that Governor Samuel Ortom recently endorse Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) as the next president of Nigeria, while there is an alleged report that governor Wike is supporting Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

