The G-5 Governors Have Exhausted All Their Bullets Aimed At Destroying The PDP & Atiku – Tapgun

A former Governor of Plateau State, Fidelis Tapgun has shared his views concerning the internal wrangling in the main opposition party in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party.

Tapgun, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party stated during an exclusive interview with Journalists in Jos, Plateau State capital that the PDP will win the forthcoming presidential poll even without the support of the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

The PDP chieftain stated that despite Nyesom Wike’s attempt to frustrate Atiku Abubakar’s ambition, the Rivers State governor would be shocked by the number of votes the Peoples Democratic Party presidential would garner even in his state.

He added, “The G-5 governors have exhausted all their bullets aimed at destroying the PDP and its presidential candidate but they forgot that the PDP is in the heart of the people and not something you can read on the face.

Source – The Punch paper

