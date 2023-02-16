NEWS

The G-5 Governors Cannot Contemplate Choosing Tinubu As Their Presidential Candidate—Kenneth Okonkwo

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam in the Nigerian political scene ahead of the 2023 general elections. The Spokesperson of Obi-Datti presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo has come out to explain why he thinks that the G-5 Governors cannot contemplate choosing all progressive congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as their Presidential Candidate.

Kenneth Okonkwo made this explanation while releasing a statement via his official Twitter handle few hours ago.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by Kenneth Okonkwo, he said; “The G-5 Governors cannot contemplate choosing Tinubu as their Presidential Candidate if equity, justice and fairness is truly their mantra. They cannot replace ethnic injustice with religious injustice. Whether ethnic or religious injustice, there’s no place for discrimination”.

