The G-5 Governors Are Like Prodigal Children Who Are Willing To Come Home – PDP Chieftain, Obaseki

The Director of Research and Strategy of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Don Pedro Obaseki has shared his views concerning the crisis rocking the party ahead of the forthcoming presidential election.

Recall that the G-5 Governors under the party are demanding the resignation of the Peoples Democratic Party national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu before they can start campaigning for the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The G-5 Governors also known as the Integrity Group are Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

Reacting to the development, Don Pedro Obaseki, in an exclusive interview with Arise Television stated that it is almost arithmetically impossible for G-5 Governors not to deliver PDP in their states.

He added; “they (G-5 Governors) are like Prodigal Children who are willing to come home”

