“The Former MD Of Alpha Beta Endorsed Tinubu For President, He Did Not Submit Any File To EFCC” -APC

Mr. Bayo Onanuga released a press statement to make clarifications about the allegations that the former managing Director (MD) of Alpha Beta submitted a corruption-related file against the ruling party’s flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mr. Bayo Onanuga said, “the former managing Director of Alpha Beta, through advertorial means, endorsed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for president. What the agent of the People’s Democratic Party (Daniel Bwala) is doing is sharing cocktail of lies to the public because the MD did not submit any file to the EFCC.” He added, “Nigerians want to know if what the whistleblower, who swore to an oath, was truly employed by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar or not.”

Speaking further, Mr. Bayo Onanuga said, “Atiku’s party should address the allegations of criminal money-laundering and reckless abuse of public trust levelled against their principal by Mike Achimugu.”

Mr. Bayo Onanuga however described what members of the opposition party are doing as “a puerile diversionary journey of drumming up stale allegation against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Lastly, Mr. Bayo Onanuga said, “why will Atiku’s party pretend that Atiku is innocent of the allegations levelled against him when his boss, Chief Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo, had even documented his legendary corruption in his book and had sworn never to support Atiku’s presidential ambition to avoid the wrath of God.”

