The Former Accountant General Of The Federation Took N90bn, Yet He’s Walking Away Freely — Dele Farotimi

Dele Farotimi, a retired lawyer who spoke with Arise , claimed that the previous accountant general of the federation had stolen N90 billion and was now free to leave. He also emphasised the importance of making those responsible for the issue’s resolution known.

He questioned who was responsible for punishing the criminals and how they would be punished for stealing from the public. As fuel prices continue to rise, he continued, “I don’t know how the poor man is going to breathe.”

“So this is not a talk about the NLC representing us, Italy about no, it’s about, are we even human? Do they not even seem to recognise us as sentient beings? The question is, how can anyone live through this? You increased the rate to N500 before they had finished taking a breath, then you said, “Let the poor breathe,” and now, before they have had a chance to catch their breath, he has risen once again. Furthermore, I have it on good authority from people in the industry that the current rate will only increase. Isn’t it about time that poor guy took a breath? How can you suggest they take a bath while you’re squeezing their throats so tightly? How are those who cheated us into this position going to be punished? Who is making them answer for their actions? The only treatment we’re discussing is amputation followed by palliative care. Where do we stand on responsibility? Who is bringing that up, if anyone? Someone probably stole around $90 billion. What’s going on, General Comptroller of the Federation? He’s getting off the hook.

This 8:49 video was produced by Arise .

