The Focus Of Bible Teaching Should Be On Christ Jesus- Pastor Abel Damina Speaks

Abel Damina is the founder of the Power City International ministry, the Akwa Ibom State capital, in his recent post on facebook shared a message to the public.

The servant of God in his recent post on facebook went on to say that the Bible is not general material for general human behavior and that it has a singular subject matter, Christ, and bothers around the confines of salvation. He also said that the focus of Bible teaching should be on Christ Jesus.

According to the cleric that he reported, it state that ‘The focus of Bible teaching should be on Christ Jesus. The Bible is not general material for general human behavior. It has a singular subject matter, Christ, and bothers around the confines of salvation. Our focus should never be on the condition of sin at the detriment, absence, or independence of salvation or the one who saves (the savior).

