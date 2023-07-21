NEWS

The First Time I Met Tinubu Was In Chief MKO Abiola’s House During The Struggle For June 12—Sani

During an interview with TVC , Sen. Shehu Sani, a former Senator from Kaduna Central, revealed that the first time he met President Tinubu was in the house of Chief MKO Abiola during the struggle for the revalidation of the June 12. He added that he respects Tinubu because he has a personal relationship and history with him. 

He revealed that if President Tinubu should call him to come and serve under his government, he’s not going to heed it because he believes that there are other people who are better than him and would do better to lead the people.

 

According to him, “Well, first of all, my relationship with Asiwaju didn’t start with the PDP or APC. It was rooted in the struggle for June 12. I think the first time I met him was in the house of Chief MKO Abiola during the struggle for the revalidation of June 12 in the 1993 election. The second time was when I came out of prison after Babangida jailed us for calling for the removal of his government while I was the vice chairman of the campaign for democracy and Deco was the chairman of the campaign for democracy. And in 1999, I joined the Alliance for Democracy, and I contested the Senate in 2003, which I lost, and he provided support for me at that very time, but in Kaduna, we couldn’t make much progress under the AD. And then we came together under APC, from ACN to APC, and for now, I believed we had a personal relationship and history. I always respect him for that, but the issue of calling me to come and serve in his government does not come up. I think there are other people better than me who can do a lot of good for our country.”

