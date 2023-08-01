The First Thing Tinubu Did Was To Borrow $500m, Then $800m, Who Would Pay All These Debts?-Okafor

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) in Amuwo Odofin Area of Lagos State, Ambassador Charles Chukwuemeka Okafor has shared his views about this state of the nation.

Many Nigerians have been complaining of hardship since the removal of fuel subsidy of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that on the 29th of May, during his inauguration, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordered the immediate removal of fuel subsidy. A development that generated a lot of mixed reactions from many Nigerians then.

The Sun paper reported that Ambassador Charles Chukwuemeka Okafor, in an exclusive interview said; “So, I want to say that from what we have seen in about three months of Tinubu’s rule, it is the same if not even worse than former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.”

He added; “One US dollar exchanged for N880 this morning. Where are we heading to, and what crime did we commit to deserve this kind of treatment? If care is not taken, by December we may be talking of one dollar to N1000.”

The Igbo leader stated further; “As we were preparing for the 2023 elections, Buhari borrowed $800 million; what did he do with the money? As if that was not enough, the first thing Tinubu did was to borrow $500 million, then $800 million; who would pay all these debts?”

The recent statement by Ambassador Charles Chukwuemeka Okafor which was shared by The Sun paper on its verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

