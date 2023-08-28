The First Thing President Tinubu Asked Me, Was About Myself And What Is My Career Aspiration – Orire Agbaje

Orire Agbaje, an undergraduate and president of Tax Club UI narrated how she met President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. She also revealed the first thing the president asked her the moment she was opportune to have a handshake with him after the inaugural ceremony of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

Speaking with BBC Pidgin she said that she joined the tax club when she was in the 200 level before she was appointed as the Director of Research last year and later President of the club in June this year. Being the president of the tax club, she represented her club at the inaugural ceremony of Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, where she was selected as the top president of the tax club committee because her activities were in line with what Mr. Taiwo wanted to do and she was allowed to give a speech. Her speech attracted the president and he sent for her after the meeting.

Revealing that the first thing President Tinubu asked her was about herself and what is her career aspirations in life. Saying that the president also told her everything he would love to do for the country. Stating that ever since she met the president her life has changed because meeting with the president impacted her life and it challenged her to do more.

“Meeting President Bola Tinubu dey challenge me to do more”

Source: BBC Pidgin

Fast forward to 1:56 – 1:59

Video link: https://www.facebook.com/100069419232846/posts/606951414962161/?mibextid=rS40aB7S9Ucbxw6v

