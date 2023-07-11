NEWS

The First Step To Take If You Want To Develop Your Bulldog Faith – Kenneth Copeland

Popular American Televangelist, Kenneth Copeland who is the founder of Kenneth Copeland Ministries sends an important message to believers in a recent post on Twitter about Bulldog faith.

He said, “Bulldog faith is determined- it has an unwavering resolve. When you’re operating in it, absolutely nothing can stand in your way or deter you from achieving your end result. Take the first step in developing your bulldog faith by deciding to live a life of determined faith today.

This is an important message and believers not to have this knowledge. Deciding to live a life of determined faith is the first step you take in developing your bulldog faith. It is a kind of faith that is unshakable and unwavering when you are operating in it. Nothing can stand your way if you have that kind of faith and you need to understand that now. May God help us, Amen

