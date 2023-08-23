The First Speech of Some Ministers Was Like Threatening Fire and Brimstones—Bwala Daniel

Bwala Daniel, a distinguished legal practitioner, notary public, and barrister at Lincolns Inn, London, who also served as the presidential spokesman for the Atiku Campaign Organization during the 2023 elections, made a statement on his appearance on Channels Television today about the first speech of some ministers that were appointed by the president of the federal republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bwala said, “There are some of the ministers from their initial statement that you could tell that they have a clear direction as regarding what they are going into, but there are also some others; maybe they have ideas we don’t know, but their first speech with the Nigerian people is “threatening fire and brimstone”.

“To us, we felt that somebody who does that does not have a full grasp of the roles that he is expected to play or an idea of where he is going, and sometimes even if you do, priority also matters. For example, if you have too many shoes, you should know which one comes first and which one comes second”, he continued.

“I also feel that Mr. President’s choice is his prerogative based on Section 5 to choose whoever he wants to choose as a minister”.

“The constitutional requirements are not a big deal in terms of whether you have a certificate or whether you qualify to run for House of Representatives and all that, but the nation looks at the other aspect of competence, which is character and fitness, looking at the person’s history, trajectory, and capacity to see whether the person is fit for the job”,

“When you escalate it further, somebody can be competent, but the role he is assigned is one that perfectly fits him and what he can bring”.

“I feel that the president missed it; about seven to eight people that I felt were put into places that had nothing to do with their capacity, the president has a case of mismatch; in other words, you have a square peg in a round hole”, Mr. Bwala explained.

Click on the link below to see the video for more information that was not captured in this article.

https://twitter.com/channelstv/status/1694337879844008199?s=20

Dear esteemed readers, Please like, share, and comment on your views below.

Sportwriter1 (

)