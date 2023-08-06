NEWS

The First Player in France’s History to Score a Hat-Trick at The Women’s World Cup

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read

Kadidiatou Diani has etched her name in the history books of French football with a remarkable achievement. As reported by Squakwa, she became the first player in France’s history to score a hat-trick at the Women’s World Cup. Diani’s exceptional performance not only showcased her individual talent but also played a pivotal role in securing France’s position at the top of Group F and ensuring their advancement to the last 16 of the tournament.

In the crucial match against Panama, Diani’s hat-trick was instrumental in France’s convincing 6-3 victory. Her goals included two penalties, displaying her composure and accuracy under pressure. Diani’s ability to find the back of the net multiple times in a single match demonstrated her clinical finishing and offensive prowess. Her contributions undoubtedly boosted the morale of the French team and solidified their position as contenders in the Women’s World Cup.

France will now face Morocco in The Round of 16 on Tuesday

Photo Credit Google

Phenomenal10 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

“Let Wike Try What He Did In PDP In APC, Let’s See What Will Happen, He Knows Man Pass Man” -Dele Momodu

8 mins ago

Eye Catching Valvet And Net Gowns Classy Ladies Should Consider

10 mins ago

I Am Happy That Tinubu & His Wife Told Nigerians That They Are Not Going To Touch Their Money-Chief Frank Kokori

18 mins ago

If Niger, Burkina Faso Or Mali attack Nigeria Or Any ECOWAS Allies, Our Response Must Be Swift-FFK

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button