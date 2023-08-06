Kadidiatou Diani has etched her name in the history books of French football with a remarkable achievement. As reported by Squakwa, she became the first player in France’s history to score a hat-trick at the Women’s World Cup. Diani’s exceptional performance not only showcased her individual talent but also played a pivotal role in securing France’s position at the top of Group F and ensuring their advancement to the last 16 of the tournament.

In the crucial match against Panama, Diani’s hat-trick was instrumental in France’s convincing 6-3 victory. Her goals included two penalties, displaying her composure and accuracy under pressure. Diani’s ability to find the back of the net multiple times in a single match demonstrated her clinical finishing and offensive prowess. Her contributions undoubtedly boosted the morale of the French team and solidified their position as contenders in the Women’s World Cup.

France will now face Morocco in The Round of 16 on Tuesday

