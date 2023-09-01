The first person Wike will have problem with is Tinubu, his principal- Daniel Bwala

According to a video interview that was organized by the Channels Television Online yesterday evening, Mr Daniel Bwala, who was the spokesperson to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, in the 2023 presidential election, has said that the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, is doing too much as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Daniel Bwala while talking said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been begging Nigerians to be patient with his administration over some economic policies he embarked on to foster development but, instead of Nyesom Wike keying into the motives of his principal, he wants to the start demolishing the houses of the same people President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is begging to be patient with him.

While he was talking, he said, “Look, let me tell you this. The first person Wike will have problem with is Tinubu his principal, because of the way he (Wike) is glorifying himself as if we have two presidents in the Federal Capital Territory. Whether he wants to do good or he wants to do bad, it is up to him but now, the kite he is flying is terrorizing the city.”

