The First Move For Independence Was To Be In 1956 But The North Said They Were Not Ready – Adebanjo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa. Ayo Adebanjo has gone down memory lane by revealing when the first move for Nigeria’s independence was made.

The outspoken politician who will clock 95 years on April 10 disclosed this in an exclusive interview with The Niche newspaper.

The nonagenarian stated in the interview that he is still in the trenches because the country is not what he fought for adding that he fought the colonialists that Nigerians should have self-government and the country should have independence because our people could do better than the white people.

He added; “So, we carried on until 1966. But before then, the first move for Independence was to be in 1956 but the North said they were not ready and we waited for them until 1959 and we finally had our independence in 1960”

He noted that the Military came in 1966 and changed the Constitution to the present one that is giving Nigeria trouble.

Source – The Vanguard paper

Penkelemesi (

)