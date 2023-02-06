The First Lady is also a Villa cabal member & she controls part of the things that happens there

Aisha Buhari is allegedly a member of the cabal controlling the affairs taking place in Aso Rock, Abuja, according to a news report made public by The Punch Newspapers. Naja’atu Mohammed is an ex-director in the presidential campaign council of the ruling All Progressive Congress.

The activist allegedly said this in an interview with Arise TV on Monday, February 6, 2023, according to a reliable news source. Here is a link to a video of her being interviewed.

However, it should be noted that this assertion from the outspoken woman is a response to the incumbent governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, who said that some people (Cabals) are preparing for the upcoming general presidential election a few days ago.

She stated the following in the interview, according to a report from The Punch: “Aisha Buhari belongs to one of the cabals, let me tell you. The speaker, Aisha Buhari, is a member of the Cabals. The late Abba Kyari’s Cabals were people we knew.”

