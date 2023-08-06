The First Crystal Palace Player to Provide 10 or More Assists in a Single Premier League Season

The 2022/23 Premier League season witnessed a remarkable achievement by Michael Olise, as he etched his name into the history books of Crystal Palace. Olise became the first player from the club to provide 10 or more assists in a single Premier League campaign, a feat that highlights his exceptional playmaking abilities and impact on the team.

What makes Olise’s achievement even more impressive is that he stood shoulder to shoulder with the talented Bukayo Saka, an U23 player from Arsenal, as the duo led the assist charts in Europe’s top seven divisions. Both Olise and Saka provided an impressive tally of 11 league assists, showcasing their immense talent and potential at such a young age.

With his exceptional vision, technique, and ability to create scoring opportunities, Olise’s contributions have been invaluable to Crystal Palace’s attacking prowess. His accurate passes, clever through balls, and precise crosses have made him a standout performer in the Premier League. As a result, the sharks of football, recognizing his talent and potential, are circling around him, eager to secure his services and witness his continued growth and development.

Michael Olise’s historic achievement and the attention he has garnered from top clubs underline his status as one of the brightest young talents in English football. Chelsea are reportedly interested in the Crystal Palace player.

Photo Credit Google

