The First And Only Player In The History Of Football To Reach 700 Non-penalty Goals.

For the first time in Messi’s decorated career, he found the back of the net on a debut with his team at club level.

The 36-year old started from the bench in his first match for Inter Miami as they took on Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup earlier on today.

Messi eventually came on in the 54th minute as Benjamin Cremaschi’s replacement and went on to make a memorable cameo appearance in front of thousands of fans who gathered at the DRV PNK stadium to witness the Argentine in action.

With the scores still 1-1, Inter earned a freekick in the 94th minute which Messi converted with aplomb to the astonishment of many dignitaries like Serena Williams and David Beckham.

Messi’s winner for Miami served as the 700th non-penalty goal he’s scored in his professional career, making him the first and only player to have reached such milestone in the history of the game.

Meanwhile, this was Messi’s 63rd freekick goal which is also the most by any active player in football at the moment.

DYungToommaks (

)