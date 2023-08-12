The First Al-Nassr Player To Ever Win The Golden Boot In The Arab Club Champions Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo may be 38, but he’s proven to be someone you can still rely on when it comes to major finals.

After conceding a goal in the early stages of second half, Al-Nassr also saw one of their players Abdulelah Al Amri given his marching orders, but like the commentator said, “who has Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t need to be afraid”.

The Portuguese rose to the occasion with an equalizer in the 74th minute and followed it up with a clinical header in extra time to turn the game around for his team.

The match eventually ended 2-1 as Al-Nassr won the Arab Club Champions Cup for the very first time in their history.

Cristiano also became the first Al-Nassr player to win the Golden Boot in the competition with 6 goals to his name, 3 more than closest contender Karim Benzema.

Towards the end of this match, Ronaldo had to be carried off after sustaining an injury, but Al-Nassr will be hoping it’s nothing serious as they will be back in action on Monday for their first league game of the season against Al Ettifaq.

