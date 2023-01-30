This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Fight Between Tinubu And buhari Is Entering A New Dimension – Dino Melaye Alleged

The former senator that represented the good people of Kogi West Senatorial Zone and a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Dino Melaye, has taken to his verified Twitter page to say The fight between Tinubu and buhari is entering a new dimension.

As the 2023 presidential election is drawing closer, Dino Melaye took to his microblogging, Twitter some hours ago to say the fight between Tinubu and buhari is entering a new dimension. Dino said the attack in Kano was properly conformed and sponsored allegedly by the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dino Melaye made it known in his statement that the meeting to propel President Muhammadu buhari to submission or face sponsored attack in the north was said to be hatched in Burdilon.

However, Dino Melaye concluded his statement by saying he was busy with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

According to the tweet shared by Dino, he said;

“The fight between Tinubu and buhari is entering a new dimension. The attack in Kano was properly coordinated and funded allegedly by Asiwaju. The meeting to push buhari to submission or face sponsored attack in the north was said to be hatched in Burdilon. Me l am busy with Atiku.”

