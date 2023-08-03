The FG Should Allow Our Country To Control Its Economy And Not The IMF And World Bank – Femi Falana

It is no longer news that the NLC had embarked on a protest on Wednesday, over the failure of President Tinubu’s administration to cub the hike in pump price. Although the NLC chairman and President Tinubu had settled through dialogue and the protest was brought to a stop, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, had stated that the government should not hand over the country’s economy to the IMF and the World Bank to manage. He said in an interview with newsmen at the NLC protest in Abuja on Wednesday that Nigerians are paying some of their bills in Dollars, and that has no justification in our country. According to him, the government should trade with countries that will accept the Naira as a medium of exchange.

According to Sahara Reporters, Falana said, “The FG should allow our country to control its economy and not hand over the economy to the IMF and World Bank. There can be no basis to allow some landlords to collect dollars in Nigeria as rent. There can be no basis to collect school fees in Nigeria in dollars. There can be no justification for paying for certain services in dollars in our country. We are challenging the government to trade with countries that are prepared to accept the naira as a medium of exchange. There’s a new international economic order [BRICS], and Nigeria must be part of that structure to challenge the dollar.”

What are your thoughts on this matter?

