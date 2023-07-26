The FG decided to offer the masses N8,000 per month but offered themselves N70 billion- NLC

According to a news that was published by the Vanguard paper online this evening, it was reported that the organised labour, on the platform of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has said that the seven days ultimatum they gave the Federal Government of Nigeria to reverse the all anti-people policies, including the fuel subsidy matter, was as a result of government’s perchant of robbing the masses to feed the rich in the country.

It was reported that the Labour said the federal government of Nigeria, seems to have declared a war of attrition on Nigerian workers, and the masses without any care leaving them to the throes of hopelessness and helplessness, as they made their points in a communique that was released at the end of the Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting, that was held yesterday, Tuesday, July 25th, at Abuja Labour House.

Vanguard made it known that the document was signed by the President and the General Secretary of NLC, Joe Ajaero and Emma Ugboaja, respectively, as they demanded for the immediate reversal of all the policies.

NLC in the statement said, “The Federal Government of Nigeria, has refused to put in place safeguards to protect the Nigerian people from the harsh economic situation, that its policies have inflicted on the people.”

Further talking, the statement reads, “Rather, the Federal Government decided to offer the masses N8,000 per month, but offered themselves N70 billion. FG frustrated and abandoned its own committee, which was a product of social dialogue between the federal government, and the workers organisations in the country.”

