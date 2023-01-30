This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Federal High Court dismisses suit seeking to sack buhari

The suit filed by a former presidential candidate of the Hope Democratic Party, (HDP), Chief Ambrose Owuru, against President buhari has today, 30th January 2023, been dismissed.

Chief Owuru, a British-trained constitutional lawyer, who was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1984 asked the Federal High Court to declare him the winner of the 2019 presidential election.

On passing his judgement, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, totally threw aside dmOwuru’s suit on three grounds.

The suit, he said, is a gross abuse of court process, statute barred and was an affront to the supremacy of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. He similarly maintained that the suit was baseless and frivolous.

Owuru had asked the court to determine the legal status of INEC’s decision to postpone the election from February 16 to March 23. He held that INEC acted illegally against the constitution.

INEC he stated, is illegal and unlawful in the process in which the presidential poll was shifted and the declaration of Muhammadu buhari as the eventual winner of the poll and should be declared null and void.

He claimed that the Supreme Court had acted unjustly in dismissing his case because of his absence, which he said was due to discrepancies in the hearing dates given him.

He then prayed the court to remove and stripe buhari of all accolades and to announce him as the authentic President for a four-year term with all corresponding benefits.

Content created and supplied by: Worshipper (via 50minds

News )

#Federal #High #Court #dismisses #suit #seeking #sack #buhariThe Federal High Court dismisses suit seeking to sack buhari Publish on 2023-01-31 00:09:10