This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Federal Government Reveals When The 2023 Census Will Take Place

Nasir Isa Kwarra, Chairman of the Commission, has guaranteed a reliable exercise that cannot be rigged as the National Population Commission, NPC, completes final preparations for the conduct of the 2023 population census.

The Chairman added that the census would take place from March 29 to April 1 of 2023.

He said that a portal had been set up where young Nigerians may apply to work as ad hoc personnel and that the facilitator training process had begun.

He claims that hiring the ad-hoc workers is localized because they must be chosen from the areas where they live and work.

After meeting with President Muhammadu buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the NPC Chairman briefed State House reporters. He said that because the exercise will be conducted using cutting-edge technology, it will differ from previous ones that were dogged by controversies.

He noted that every building in the nation has already been coded for the purpose and that the Commission will employ GPS and satellite pictures to do its work.

Asserting that the actual exercise will take place between late March and early April, Kwarra stated that the demarcation of the enumerations regions has been finished.

He expressed his hope that the exercise may go off without a hitch in the impacted areas notwithstanding the concerning security situation in some portions of the nation.

This article is according to Vanguard Newspaper. Dear esteemed readers what are your opinions concerning this?

Content created and supplied by: Ihuoma244 (via 50minds

News )

#Federal #Government #Reveals #Census #PlaceThe Federal Government Reveals When The 2023 Census Will Take Place Publish on 2023-01-21 09:33:48