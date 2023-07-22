The February 25th Election That Produced Tinubu Is The Most Transparent Election Since 1999-Alake

According to Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, the election that produced Bola Ahmed Tinubu on February 25 was the most transparent since 1999.

Dele Alake revealed this in a statement that was made available to the public on Saturday, July 22, 2023, and published on Twitter by Dada Olusegun, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Special Assistant on Social Media.

Remember that, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and national leader of the All Progressives Congress, defeated other top candidates to win the top political position in the nation, including Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

The victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu is now being contested at the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja by the presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. The Presidential Election Tribunal started hearing the parties’ arguments a few weeks ago.

Regarding a recent statement made by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president and the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate for president in the most recent election, Dele Alake responded, saying: “It is obvious that having been soundly defeated by the All Progressives Congress and now President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Vice President has not fully recovered from the shock of defeat, hence the current attempt to mischievously rake up another issue.

“President Tinubu won an election that was free, fair, and credible,” Dele Alake said. The presidential election that produced him (Tinubu) on February 25, 2023, was the most transparent one held in Nigeria since 1999.

