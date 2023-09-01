The Fear Of Coup Has Prompted Some African Leaders Into Resetting Their Military – Shehu Sani

In the wake of a report by Sahara Reporters indicating that Rwandan President, Paul Kagame, and his Cameroonian counterpart, Paul Biya have both made significant changes to the military leadership in their respective countries, civil rights activist, and former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to social media to fault the actions of both men.

In a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, August 31, Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Constituency at the 8th National Assembly, argued that the recent wave of coups sweeping through the African continent has forced some leaders into rejigging their country’s military architecture.

According to the former lawmaker, the leaders ought to focus on fixing the issues surrounding governance in their respective countries.

He wrote; “The fear of coup has prompted some African leaders to resetting their military, instead of resetting their governance system.”

See a screenshot of his tweet below:

FranklySpeaking123 (

)