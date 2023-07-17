The FCT Is Like The 37th State, Any Misrepresentation Over 25% Votes Will Lead To Anarchy-Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stated that the federal capital territory, FCT, is like the 37th state and that any misrepresentation over 25% votes may lead to Anarchy

This statement was made through one of his media aides, D.O Olusegun while reacting to a report that surfaced online

It is no longer news that according to the result announced by the independent national Electoral Commission, INEC, president Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic party, PDP, presidential aspirant, Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar didn’t score the 25% votes in FCT

According to INEC, only the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi got 25% votes

While reacting to the issue of scoring 25% votes in FCT, he said what the lead counsels of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu argued was that Abuja is like 37th state.

He said the FCT is for electoral purposes and that any other interpretation will lead to Anarchy

