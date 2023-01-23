NEWS

The fastest way for the Igbo to win the presidential seat is through the PDP-Osita Chidoka

Osita Chidoka, a former minister of aviation, asserted that the Peoples Democratic Party is the fastest path for Nigeria’s Igbo people in Nigeria to win the presidency (PDP) and that it would be an unwise decision for Igbos to leave PDP, a party they have supported and invested much in since 1999

He made this claims Even though Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, is from the South-East, he asserts that the region cannot afford to waste the 24 years it has invested in the PDP.

Quoting further from his words, he stated:

“According to my understanding of the Igbo viewpoint, our enormous investment in the PDP over a 24-year period cannot be lost overnight. I continue to be a PDP member, and so do many other Igbos.

The Igbo presidency is almost approaching. That will quickly happen once an Igbo man is able to maintain a firm grip on a party and exert control over its levers”.

