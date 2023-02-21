The Fact That Over 80% Of Nigerians Want Obi As President Makes This Election The Best -Judy Austin

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Moughalu Uchechukwu Judith, fondly called as Judy Austin is a model, Nollywood actress and movie producer who is well-known as Actor, Yul Edochie’s second wife. A few hours ago, the 31-years old celebrity lady took to her social media handles and shared a new post saying that, the fact that a large percent of Nigerians willingly wants former governor of Anambra State and Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi as Nigeria’s next president makes this election the best.

Speaking further, she said that she amazed because Nigerians are going to make the right decisions in the forthcoming election and added that a new Nigeria is possible.

In the words, she said this:

“Finally, a new Nigeria is a possibility. The fact that 80 percent of Nigerians want Peter Obi Gregory as Nigeria’s president in 2023 makes this election the smoothest in the history of elections. Finally, Nigerians can see a light at the end of the tunnel”.

In addition, Judy Austin penned all these in a recent post she made on her official Instagram page.

Below is a screen capture of the post

