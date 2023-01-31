This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Fact That I Don’t Know Much About Peter Obi Is What Baffles Me The Most – Yakubu Dogara

The 2023 Presidential election, according to Yakubu Dogara, a former speaker of the House of Representatives, will only have two candidates. He claimed that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party, are in a contest. As a person who is familiar with the demographics of the North, Dogara remarked that he thinks Peter Obi is currently a powerful force in the North alongside Atiku Abubakar.

Dogara, on the other hand, claimed that part of the reason he is not persuaded by Peter Obi’s candidacy is because he does not know him. Dogara made it absolutely clear that the fact that Obi is a man and that he hasn’t been able to see through him scares him a lot. He claims that despite spending a significant amount of time in the political arena, he has still not fully understood the personality of the former governor of Anambra.

“As for the Labour Party Candidate, I don’t have anything to say about him since I don’t know him and that’s what scares the living daylights out of me,” he stated. I should know a lot of things given how high up in Nigerian politics I have been, but sadly, that is not the case”, he said.

Culled from, The Sun Newspaper

Content created and supplied by: HealthTourist (via 50minds

News )

#Fact #Dont #Peter #Obi #Baffles #Yakubu #DogaraThe Fact That I Don’t Know Much About Peter Obi Is What Baffles Me The Most – Yakubu Dogara Publish on 2023-01-31 08:10:10