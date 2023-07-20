The Eucharist Is The Most Guaranteed Way To Eternity- Fr. Oluoma Tells Members.

Fr. Oluoma Chinenye John is a priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Nigeria. He is an anointed Preacher, Teacher, Counselor, and Musician.

While speaking on his verified Facebook account and visiting the video he shared, the cleric reportedly stated that “I don’t understand why many Christians do not take this blessed sacrament seriously. The Eucharist is the most radical and substantial way that God can live in any human being. The Eucharist is also the most guaranteed way to eternity. Because Jesus was the one who told us so.

Speaking further he said “On this note, One of the problems of Christianity is that most of us major the minor and minor the major. The most fundamental doctrine the Lord has given us we are not following them. Rather we create something different for ourselves. Speaking further he said “I want you to understand that The Eucharist is the surest guarantee to your eternal life. Romans 8:10 says “And if Christ be in you, the body is dead because of sin; but the Spirit is life because of righteousness.

Speaking lastly he said “The Eucharist is the source and summit of the Christian life. The term “Eucharist” originates from the Greek word eucharistic, meaning thanksgiving. In the celebration of the Eucharist, bread, and wine become the Body and Blood of Jesus Christ through the power of the Holy Spirit and the instrumentality of the priest.

Watch The Facebook Video Here.

For the sermon: Fast forward Facebook Video From 2 minutes 54 seconds to the 4 minutes video.

Dyoungmon (

)